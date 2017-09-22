WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair continues to recover after being hospitalized in August. Flair's fiancee took him to the hospital on August 11th after Flair complained about stomach pains. Hours later Flair was in the early stages of kidney failure, and was on life support days later. At one point Flair's family was told that he only had a 20% chance to survive.

Flair appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show this week and admitted that his heavy drinking contributed to the near-fatal incident.

"I just drank too much," Flair admitted.

Flair stated that drinking was a way of life when he started in the business. Flair reiterated that he never drank before he wrestled, even on days when they did two shows, but he would drink heavily afterwards.

As for his recent near-death scare, Flair said that he did the math and calculated how much he was drinking each day.

"I've done all my math, [I was drinking] between 3,700 and 4,000 calories worth of booze — soda, splash of cranberry — in my body every day," Flair revealed. "Like 20 drinks a day."

Flair returned home on Thursday after spending over a month in the hospital. Flair told People Magazine this week that his drinking days were behind him.

"I'll never drink again," says Flair. "I never want to go through this again."

