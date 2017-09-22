Kenny King defeated KUSHIDA to win the ROH World Television Championship at tonight's ROH Death Before Dishonor XV PPV in Las Vegas, Nevada.

KUSHIDA won the title at War of the Worlds back in May. You can check out the full results by clicking here.

Below are some videos from tonight's title change:

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.