Kenny King defeated KUSHIDA to win the ROH World Television Championship at tonight's ROH Death Before Dishonor XV PPV in Las Vegas, Nevada.
KUSHIDA won the title at War of the Worlds back in May. You can check out the full results by clicking here.
Below are some videos from tonight's title change:
Yes, @KUSHIDA_0904 hit this at exactly 88mph #ROHTVTitle #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/DmoHnsvQgM— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 23, 2017
?? @KUSHIDA_0904!! ??— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) September 23, 2017
?? https://t.co/96X1MSTdN9 pic.twitter.com/KMq055VZiL
Tremendous match between @KUSHIDA_0904 and @KennyKingPb2!— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) September 23, 2017
?? https://t.co/96X1MSTdN9 pic.twitter.com/vgmSkHJgK8
What a great moment for @KennyKingPb2 #ROHTVTitle #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/YcSs57xvvy— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 23, 2017
