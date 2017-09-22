Thanks to Trent Antle for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Kingston, Ontario, Canada:

Great night, better than their last visit to town. These results are not in order but close. Best pops went to McIntyre, Gargano, SAnitY/The Undisputed Era and Kairi.

* Roderick Strong defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

* Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

* NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) fought to a No Contest against The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) in six-man action as the referee couldn't get control after chaos broke out

* Johnny Gargano defeated Raul Mendoza

* Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre retained over Hideo Itami

