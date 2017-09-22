The Motor City Machine Guns defeated The Young Bucks to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship at tonight's ROH Death Before Dishonor XV PPV in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Young Bucks won the titles at Supercard of Honor XI back in April. You can check out the full results by clicking here.

Below are some videos from tonight's title change:

