- Above is The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega taking on KUSHIDA, Matt Sydal, and ACH at last year's 14th Anniversary PPV.

- Ring of Honor announced next year's Supercard of Honor XII will take place in New Orleans on April 7 at 7:30pm at the UNO Lakefront Arena. Tickets will go on sale for ringside members on October 4 and the general public on October 10. No specific names were mentioned, but NJPW stars will also be at the show and ROH looks to break their all-time attendance record at this event. There will also be a Festival of Honor where fans can meet and get autograph from ROH Stars.

- During tonight's Death Before Dishonor XV PPV (full results here), it was confirmed Kenny Omega will be at all four ROH Global Wars live events in Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Chicago (October 12-15). Initially, it was thought he would only appear in Chicago on the 15th, but now he will be at all four shows.

- On tonight's PPV, during the main event Cody Rhodes did another of Daniel Bryan's "Yes!" chants. This coming on the heels of ROH COO Joe Koff saying he would "personally welcome back" Bryan, if he decided to return to Ring of Honor.

