WWE No Mercy will be live tomorrow night and we will finally get to see John Cena and Roman Reigns settle their recent differences. After weeks of going back and forth on the microphone, cursing, and calling out failed drug tests, who do you think will get the win on Sunday?

We also asked you about Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar's match for the WWE Universal Championship, here were the results from that discussion.

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner and top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE No Mercy this Sunday and WWE Hell In A Cell in October.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.