- Above is episode seven of the WWWE 2K18 Dev Spotlight series. The video focuses on how fans can create wrestlers and build their movesets.

- A fan on Twitter asked Daniel Bryan if he could pick only one WWE/NXT Superstar, who would he like to face in the ring? Bryan said it would be Shinsuke Nakamura and Nakamura responded, "somehow, someday." Bryan continues to tease his return to the ring, but that would have to wait until next year when his WWE contract runs out. While WWE hasn't allowed him back to the ring, he has been training with Brie Bella as she works on her own comeback.

If you had one more match in the WWE, who would you face? NXT stars count too! :) #TotalBellas — ???????? (@PayMindRBX) September 21, 2017

