- Above, Nikki Bella talked about her first dance and how happy she was to be in the top four. She also mentioned how nervous she was, and nearly tore of her partner's thumb during their dance. Nikki then worked on a new (Razor's Edge-like) trick with Artem.

- Today, Kairi Sane turns 29 years old. The recent Mae Young Classic winner earned a shot at the vacant NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Houston on November 18.

- WWE looked at 20 Superstars you forgot were in NXT. The gallery included: Randy Orton, Cesaro, Kofi Kingston, Alicia Fox, The Great Khali and others.

