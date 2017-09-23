- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring Goldberg's most extreme moments. The collection includes: Goldberg clearing out a number of security guys to get to Brock Lesnar, destroying a locker room, and punching the windows out of a limo.

- Yesterday, WWE posted an article on JBL working to help at-risk kids in Mumbai, India. JBL visited organizations (Magic Bus and Slum Soccer) that help promote better life skills through education and soccer. JBL announced earlier this month he would be leaving his weekly role as SmackDown commentator, but will still make appearances at events like Tribute to the Troops and WrestleMania. Corey Graves replaced JBL on SmackDown.

- James Ellsworth posted a photo of himself (and his brother) dressed up as The Hardys back in 2000 for Halloween. Ellsworth is currently still with Carmella on SmackDown, but looks to be on a short leash with "Ms. Money in the Bank."

