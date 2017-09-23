- Above, TMZ caught up with Charlotte Flair to ask about her Dad, Ric Flair. Charlotte mentioned that despite the grim news she received at one point from Doctors, she knew he would "kick out." She also mentioned that he's doing well now and for younger athletes to make smart choices to help them down the road. Charlotte will be taking on Natalya at Hell in a Cell for the SmackDown Women's Championship on October 8.

- WWE posted a gallery of the 50 greatest WWE PPV posters ever. Within the group is Undertaker on the 1994 Survivor Series poster, the 2001 Invasion poster, and the 2006 December to Dismember poster.

- For the first time in ten years, Joey Mercury and John Morrison (Johnny Impact) tagged together as MNM. This took place last night at an All Pro Wrestling event in Daly City, California against Reno Scum. Working together in WWE from 2004 until 2007, Mercury and Morrison were able to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships on three occasions. Both wrestlers also retweeted the photo below.

