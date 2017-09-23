- Above is the opening video for the upcoming NJPW Destruction in Kobe show, which will air live on NJPW World at 3am ET on September 24. It will be headlined by Kenny Omega defending his IWGP United States Championship against Juice Robinson, check out the full card here.

- AAA will be holding an event to help raise money due to the recent major earthquakes that hit Mexico, specifically, money will go to Save The Children Mexico. The show is called Ring and Rock State: Lucha for Mexico and will be headlined by Psycho Clown and Rey Escorpion vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. and Pagano, along with Lady Shani vs. Heidra. It begins tonight at 9pm ET and will air for free on Twitch.

- As noted, FloSports filed a lawsuit against WWN (parent company of EVOLVE, SHINE, and other promotions) for damages of one million dollars due to "breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation" over alleged incorrect data on iPPV and VOD buyrates. FloSports has since put out a statement that they would not be streaming any WWN events going forward. That started last night with EVOLVE 92, but it was aired on WWN's own website as will tonight's EVOLVE 93. WWN is giving a discount to those who are current FloSports subscribers for the inconvenience (details here). According to Gabe Sapolsky, this decision to stop streaming WWN events was FloSports and as of this writing, their FloSlam section has only one event on their upcoming schedule.

FloSlam is refusing to broadcast tonight's EVOLVE event. We apologize, but this is their decision. Please contact them for customer issues — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) September 22, 2017

