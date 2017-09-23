Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Bruno for sending these results from last night's WWE live event in Sacramento:

* Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt in the opener. Good pop for both men

* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins, Dash Wilder and a returning Darren Young. Comedy match with a lots of nice spots. Strong pop for Goldust. After the match Curt Hawkins asked for another challenger because he felt abandoned by its teammates after Rhyno pinned him.

* R-Truth answered Hawkin's challenge and defeated him in a squash match.

* Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to retain the Cruiserweight championship. Solid match from the get go, always amazing to see Neville live.

* Matt Hardy (with Jeff Hardy at ringside) defeated Karl Anderson (with Luke Gallows at ringside). Massive pop for the Hardy Boys.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins retained against Cesaro and Sheamus. Nice chemistry between those two teams. Entertaining match.

* Jason Jordan defeated Bo Dallas (with Curtis Axel at ringside). Decent pop for Jason Jordan – sad that the Miztourage came without Intercontinental champion the Miz.

* Alexa Bliss retained the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley. Huge ovation for Bayley and Sasha. Mickie James got pinned

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a brutal last man standing match. Match of the night with a few steel steps and table spots. Strowman took a Samoan drop through a table mid match and get speared through another table for the win. Usual mixed reaction for Roman Reigns, but tons of cheers for Strowman.

Even though the Golden one arena was not full, the crowd stayed hot the entire show. Great night.

