- Above, Cathy Kelley looks at Natalya and her love for cats, showing clips from SmackDown of Naomi and Lana making fun of the SmackDown Women's Champion. Kelley brings up how she has a cat themed shirt, cat ears, and a social media account dedicated to her cat, 2pawz.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "What has been your favorite WWE Story Time episode thus far?" As of this writing, the top three picks are International Incidents (Season 2, Episode 1), Life Before WWE (Season 1, Episode 4), and Ribbin' Ain't Easy (Season 1, Episode 5)

- According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Jeff Hardy is dealing with a "significant shoulder injury" that may require surgery. At Friday's WWE live event, Jeff was initially scheduled to take on Karl Anderson in singles action, but was replace by his brother, Matt. Seen in the video below, Hardy was favoring his shoulder during the Six-Pack Challenge on this week's Raw, Corey Graves even made mention of it around the :55 mark.

