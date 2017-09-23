Source: Ottawa Citizen

President of Impact Wrestling, Ed Nordholm, spoke to the Ottawa Citizen on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

How GFW/Impact Wrestling differs from WWE:

"Our tagline is 'Less Talk More Action.' It's a style of wrestling that focuses more on the action in the ring than in the storylines. Not to take anything away from WWE, that is their product and they obviously do a spectacular job. But we have a very good show with talented wrestlers, athletic wrestlers."

Picking Ottawa as the location for Bound for Glory over Montreal and Toronto:

"It's the nation's capital, it's a good place to make a statement in our inaugural effort to bring our premier event outside of its traditional home in Orlando. No slight to Toronto ... we'll get there, too, I'm sure, sometime along the way."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.