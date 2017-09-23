Source: 107.7 The Bone

Charlotte spoke with 107.7 The Bone on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Writing in her book that Sasha Banks was angry with her in NXT:

"Not being as popular as Sasha at the time. She's one of the greatest performers today. She will go down as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. I don't want to say that necessarily that Sasha was mad, but Sasha is that competitive. That's why she brings out the best in me, and I bring out the best in her, because she wants to be the best and I want to be the best. At that time - if I was to put myself in Sasha's shoes - she had just come off [NXT TakeOver] Brooklyn against Bayley. One of the greatest matches. She probably in her mind thought 'Why isn't the title going to me?' I can't blame her for that. I just think it was hard for me knowing that I wish people could be more understanding that I needed the title to make me, and she didn't."

Bayley getting booed by fans:

"One thing I know about Bayley is this is what she's wanted to do her whole life, and just because the audience is disagreeing with her character - or however you want to look at it - it won't define her down the road. If anything, it will make her stronger and her character stronger because she'll have to evolve."

Charlotte Flair On Why She Was Hesitant About Her New Book, Advice NXT Trainer Gave Her, Reid Flair
See Also
Charlotte Flair On Why She Was Hesitant About Her New Book, Advice NXT Trainer Gave Her, Reid Flair

WWE putting together a Women's Royal Rumble:

"If we have enough women absolutely. I think that would be great. I think that would be exciting. It's just a matter of having enough women."

You can listen to the full interview or read the highlights by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles