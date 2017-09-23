- Above, after taking out both Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel at a live event in Sacramento, Jason Jordan sent a message to the The Miz before their upcoming Intercontinental Championship match at No Mercy.

"I've hung with the best of the best," Jordan said. "I know it's in my blood and this Sunday, I'm going to make sure everybody knows, I'm gold blooded."

- WWE ran an article on Titus O'Neil hosting the first annual Tampa Bay Food Fight, which is a culinary competition in St. Petersburg and Tampa, Florida. It will take place on October 17 and benefit the Metropolitan Ministries and the Inside the Box Culinary Arts Program.

- Former WWE Divas Champion, Kaitlyn, posted some photos of her training at the Main Event Training Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and mentioned it was the first time she's wrestled in four years. She went on to say she was a bit rusty, but forgot how fun and exhausting it is to be in the ring. Kaitlyn worked for WWE from 2010 until 2014.

A post shared by Celeste (@celestebonin) on Sep 23, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.