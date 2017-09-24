Earlier today, Destruction in Kobe took place with Kenny Omega retaining his IWGP United State Championship against Juice Robinson in an entertaining main event. During Omega's post-match interview, YOSHI-HASHI got in Omega's face and challenged him, which Omega eventually accepted.

Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) were able to defeat War Machine and Guerillas of Destiny to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles. Also, Beretta won his first singles match as a heavyweight against Yujiro Takahashi.

Here are the full results from earlier today:

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Hirai Kawato defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Tomoyuki Oka

* Togi Makabe, Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger, Ricochet, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Takashi Iizuka, Desperado, Taka Michinoku, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto defeated Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens

* Baretta defeated Yujiro Takahashi

* Killer Elite Squad defeated War Machine (c) and the Guerillas of Destiny (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Michael Elgin defeated Kota Ibushi and David Finlay

* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Rocky Romero defeated Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI

* Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay defeated EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi

* Kenny Omega (c) defeated Juice Robinson (IWGP United States Championship)

Juice @_juicerobinson_ brings the energy as he makes his entrance to the ring! IWGP US title hangs in the balance! pic.twitter.com/bIXRj3iNjA — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) September 24, 2017

The return of @KennyOmegamanX! After injury, it's all or nothing in his 1st IWGP US Heavyweight title defense! pic.twitter.com/z72btjQJsR — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) September 24, 2017

Kenny's back??@KennyOmegamanX shows the world what a true athlete is capable of with a perfect Tope con Hilo! pic.twitter.com/CoCe7nI1ZG — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) September 24, 2017

NJPW's next big show will be King of Pro-Wrestling on October 9. Already booked is Tetsuya Naito defending his Wrestle Kingdom 12 title shot against Tomohiro Ishii and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL.

