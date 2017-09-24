ROH announced that they have officially signed Cody Rhodes to an exclusive deal. While the exact length and terms were not disclosed, it was noted that "it is the most generous offer in Ring of Honor history and Cody will be in an ROH ring for the next several years."

"I grew up in this business, I've seen its peaks and valleys," Cody said. "I know we are entering an unprecedented time in pro wrestling/sports entertainment and it's time to put my flag in the sand. Joe Koff and his team put together such a generous offer... with some non-wrestling projects on the horizon that I hope to announce soon, and the potential of starting a family down the road...it was a perfect fit. Myself, Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, Matt and Nick Jackson...it's the dream team...like the 1992 dream team. I have several goals in mind for myself and for ROH and I can't wait to get started."

"When Cody first started competing in ROH, we knew we wanted him to be exclusive, but respected his wishes to try out the rest of the industry," Ring of Honor General Manager Greg Gilleland stated. "Finalizing this deal is another big step in his career and a great step in the continued development of the Ring of Honor brand, delivering the best, real professional wrestling to a rapidly growing and the most passionate fanbase around the world."

Cody's official contract signing will air on ROH TV in October.

