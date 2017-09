Below are results from last night's NXT live event in Largo, FL:

* No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi

* Lacey Evans defeated Sarah Logan

* TM-61 defeated Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake

* Heavy Machinery defeated The Ealy Brothers

* Bianca Belair defeated Rhea Ripley

* Nikki Cross defeated Sage Beckett

* Danny Burch defeated Sawyer Fulton

* Kassius Ohno defeated Chad Lail (f.k.a. Gunner)

*Aleister Black defeated Donovan Dijak in the main event

