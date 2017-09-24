Source: New York Post

The New York Post recently interviewed Charlotte Flair, who was promoting her new book, Second Nature. During the interview, she discussed a possible match with Ronda Rousey and the Four Horsewomen of MMA. Below are some highlights:

Ronda Rousey and Cyborg recently expressing interest in WWE:

"I think it is great because whether Ronda or Cyborg want to be a part of the company, it is still drawing more attention to the women's division as a whole. Anytime outsiders who aren't necessarily our main audience are interested, 'Oh, they want to go to WWE. Who do they want to wrestle?' I just think it is exciting. I just think it puts more eyes on us."

A possible match with the Four Horsewomen of MMA:

"I am a little biased in terms of what it takes to be a WWE superstar and performer for the company. I would look at this as a term 'a gimmick match,' where I wouldn't have an expectation, say me versus Nattie [Natalya] at Hell in a Cell. I wouldn't expect it to be a match like that. They don't have the training that we have. It's just different.

"I think the only challenge would be people might forget that WWE is a sports entertainment company. I think it would be exciting … but I don't know if that would even be a challenge. It may even make it more exciting."

