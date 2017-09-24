- As seen in the video above, The Wall, which stars John Cena, will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 20th.

- WWE Network News is reporting that WWE Shorts Collections will be coming to the WWE Network, which will be highlighting WWE.com and Youtube short form shows. The first series to premiere in the collection is WWE Pop Question, which features WWE stars answering questions, followed by My Daughter (or son) Is A WWE Superstar, Superstar Ghost Stories and WWE Game Night.

- As noted, Ric Flair returned home last Thursday after being hospitalized in August. Flair posted the photo below of Buddy Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish paying him a visit at his house:

My long time Buddy Darius Rucker surprised me with a visit to the house to check on me. Much Respect! pic.twitter.com/r0088BLV0b — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 23, 2017

