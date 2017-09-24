Below are results from last night's WWE live event in Fresno, CA:
* WWE Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus & Cesaro
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Akira Tozawa
* Matt Hardy defeated Karl Anderson
* Finn Balor defeated Elias
* John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt
* Jason Jordan, R-Truth, Heath Slater, Rhyno & Goldust defeated Dash Wilder, Curt Hawkins, Darren Young, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel
* WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Bayley in a Fatal 4-Way match. Bliss pinned James to win the match.
* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a street fight
