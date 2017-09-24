Below is the final card for WWE No Mercy, which takes place tonight from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. As always, we will be providing live free coverage of the PPV, as well as the latest breaking news leading to the PPV.

Here is the current card:

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Bayley

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs. Enzo Amore

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Kickoff Show

Elias vs. Apollo Crews

