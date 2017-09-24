Below is the final card for WWE No Mercy, which takes place tonight from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. As always, we will be providing live free coverage of the PPV, as well as the latest breaking news leading to the PPV.
Here is the current card:
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman
John Cena vs. Roman Reigns
WWE Raw Women's Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Bayley
WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs. Enzo Amore
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
Kickoff Show
Elias vs. Apollo Crews
