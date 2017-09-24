- Above is another recent interview with John Cena Sr. for Boston Wrestling Sports. In the interview, Cena was critical of Sasha Banks complaining about how the creative process works on the main roster. Cena also was critical of Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss when asked if WWE doesn't push Sasha because of her more slender frame.

"If she [Sasha] has got what it takes to make it work, then use it while you have it," Cena Sr. said. "I'm not a fan of Charlotte Flair's, I'll be right upfront with you. Alexa Bliss, what does she got? The looks and the body, that's about it. You know what? I'm gonna stop because I'm going to get myself in trouble."

- Happy Birthday to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, who is turning 41 years old today. Also celebrating a birthday today are April Hunter (43), Christopher Nowinski (39), Shane Thorne (32) and NXT star Sonya Deville, who turns 24 years old.

