- Above is a clip from 2000 when Triple H denied running over "Stone Cold" Steve Austin with a car. Austin initially suspected it was someone from the McMahon family, but it was eventually revealed Rikishi was the driver who ran him down.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos of the week. The group includes: Naomi, Rusev, Bayley, and Natalya (with Lana and Shinsuke Nakamura).
- As noted, Stephanie McMahon turns 41 years old today and Vince McMahon sent out a message to his daughter, saying he's a "lucky Dad." Earlier this month, Vince made a rare on-screen appearance on SmackDown as he took a beating and was busted open by Kevin Owens.
Happy birthday to the incomparable @StephMcMahon.'I'm a lucky dad. pic.twitter.com/rHVjdB1aPR— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 24, 2017
