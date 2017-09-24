- Above is a clip from 2000 when Triple H denied running over "Stone Cold" Steve Austin with a car. Austin initially suspected it was someone from the McMahon family, but it was eventually revealed Rikishi was the driver who ran him down.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos of the week. The group includes: Naomi, Rusev, Bayley, and Natalya (with Lana and Shinsuke Nakamura).

A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

Chinese mall are so cool...... except that they didn't let me ride this robot. #shame A post shared by Miroslav Barnyashev (@rusevig) on Sep 16, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

My favorite chair! One day I'll collect them all. Use code WWE20 to say 20% off on the whole WWE line @clutchchairz A post shared by Bayley (@itsmebayley) on Sep 16, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Almost show time, China! ....???? #wwelive A post shared by natbynature (@natbynature) on Sep 16, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

- As noted, Stephanie McMahon turns 41 years old today and Vince McMahon sent out a message to his daughter, saying he's a "lucky Dad." Earlier this month, Vince made a rare on-screen appearance on SmackDown as he took a beating and was busted open by Kevin Owens.

Happy birthday to the incomparable @StephMcMahon.'I'm a lucky dad. pic.twitter.com/rHVjdB1aPR — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 24, 2017

