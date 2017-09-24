- Earlier today at Destruction in Kobe, Kenny Omega was able to retain his IWGP United States Championship against Juice Robinson. Above is the hype video that showed Kenny's journey from winning the title back in July at the G1 Special in Long Beach, California. It also included clips from their match at this year's G1 Climax tournament where Robinson was able to defeat Omega. YOSHI-HASHI is next up to challenge for the U.S. Title.

- As noted, Ring of Honor is teaming up with Chris Jericho's "Rock 'N Wrestling Rager at Sea" by holding a Sea of Honor tournament that will feature matches on-board the ship. Jericho also announced that the winner of the tournament will receive a future title shot at the ROH World Championship, currently held by Cody Rhodes.

- Speaking of Cody Rhodes, as noted, he officially signed with Ring of Honor and later tweeted out some of his thoughts on Twitter saying, "From the bottom of my heart...thank you to everybody who's ever bought a ticket to see me win...or lose." Rhodes asked for his release from WWE in May of last year and won the ROH World Championship back in June of this year at Best in the World against Christopher Daniels.

