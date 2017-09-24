- Above, Elias spoke about his upcoming No Mercy Kickoff match against Apollo Crews. Elias said that Crews isn't going to find peace in Titus Worldwide, but should instead walk with him.

"You know, I met a million people like Apollo Crews," Elias said. "All smiles on the outside, but on the inside, they're missing something. And Apollo's not gonna find that in Titus Worldwide. Now maybe if he walks with me, he could find some peace. After all, I am the truth. I am the light. I am the way. And after No Mercy, you're gonna see that I am the future of WWE."

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "How many times will Brock Lesnar suplex Braun Strowman at WWE No Mercy?" As of this writing, the results are: Between 5 and 10 (35 percent), More than 10 (34 percent), and Less than 5 (30 percent). You can check out the full card for tonight's No Mercy PPV here and be sure to join us for live coverage beginning at 7pm ET!

- SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya tweeted out a photo with her and Jessamyn Duke (who is in Ronda Rousey's Four Horsewomen group) in the ring together. WWE has been teasing a potential match with Charlotte, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks on one side and Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir on the other. As noted, backstage news is WWE officials would like to put this together, potentially at Survivor Series or a joint brand PPV, since Becky and Charlotte are currently on SmackDown while Bayley and Sasha are on Raw.

