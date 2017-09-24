- Above is a clip of Michelle McCool vs. Maryse in WWE's ECW, back in 2008. More recently, Maryse and The Miz revealed earlier this month that they will be having a baby and McCool posted a photo on Instagram of The Undertaker and herself a few days ago.

- Charlotte Flair will be at Barnes & Noble located at 2418 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida, starting at 7pm on September 27. She will be signing for the first 300 fans to pick up her new co-autobiography, "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair & The Rise of Charlotte."

- On Twitter, Roman Reigns sent a shot towards his No Mercy opponent, John Cena, calling Cena's life a "corny catchphrase." Over the past few weeks, these two have gone back and forth on the microphone about everything from Cena's drawing power to Reigns' failed drug test. You can check out tonight's full card here.

I don't come up with catchy slogans.

My life isn't a corny catchphrase.

I was born to reign.



Tonight, you'll see why. #WWENoMercy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 24, 2017

