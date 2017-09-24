- Above, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E are featured in the latest Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subject will be Bobby Roode.

- WWE is celebrating "Daughter's Day" by posting a number of their WWE Superstars with their daughters. The collection includes: Randy Orton, Mick Foley, Lacey Evans, and Scott Dawson.

More pics from hike yesterday... @kim.orton01

A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on

Happy Father's Day to my three fathers: The 3 Faces of Foley ????????????

A post shared by Noelle Foley (@noellefoley) on

My mini me Helping me get ready for my match tonight. ???? #classy #ladies #minime #wwenxt #rolemodel #fitmoms

A post shared by Lacey Evans (@macey_estrella) on

????? #TopGirl #TopGuy #MondayNightRevival #RIPIceCreamCart #TheRevival #NoFlipsJustFists #TalkHeavyHitHard #LactoseIntolerant

A post shared by Scott Dawson; The Revival (@scottdawsonwwe) on

- Sasha Banks will have a chance at her fifth title reign as Raw Women's Champion in tonight's Fatal 5-Way match as she faces Nia Jax, Emma, Bayley, and current champion, Alexa Bliss. In the video below, Banks channeled her inner Booker T by doing his classic "Five time!" catchphrase. Be sure to join our live coverage of WWE No Mercy, starting at 7pm ET.

