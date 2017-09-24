- Above, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E are featured in the latest Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subject will be Bobby Roode.
- WWE is celebrating "Daughter's Day" by posting a number of their WWE Superstars with their daughters. The collection includes: Randy Orton, Mick Foley, Lacey Evans, and Scott Dawson.
- Sasha Banks will have a chance at her fifth title reign as Raw Women's Champion in tonight's Fatal 5-Way match as she faces Nia Jax, Emma, Bayley, and current champion, Alexa Bliss. In the video below, Banks channeled her inner Booker T by doing his classic "Five time!" catchphrase. Be sure to join our live coverage of WWE No Mercy, starting at 7pm ET.
