- Above, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E are featured in the latest Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subject will be Bobby Roode.

- WWE is celebrating "Daughter's Day" by posting a number of their WWE Superstars with their daughters. The collection includes: Randy Orton, Mick Foley, Lacey Evans, and Scott Dawson.

More pics from hike yesterday... @kim.orton01 A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on Aug 27, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

Happy Father's Day to my three fathers: The 3 Faces of Foley ???????????? A post shared by Noelle Foley (@noellefoley) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

My mini me Helping me get ready for my match tonight. ???? #classy #ladies #minime #wwenxt #rolemodel #fitmoms A post shared by Lacey Evans (@macey_estrella) on Feb 11, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

????? #TopGirl #TopGuy #MondayNightRevival #RIPIceCreamCart #TheRevival #NoFlipsJustFists #TalkHeavyHitHard #LactoseIntolerant A post shared by Scott Dawson; The Revival (@scottdawsonwwe) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

- Sasha Banks will have a chance at her fifth title reign as Raw Women's Champion in tonight's Fatal 5-Way match as she faces Nia Jax, Emma, Bayley, and current champion, Alexa Bliss. In the video below, Banks channeled her inner Booker T by doing his classic "Five time!" catchphrase. Be sure to join our live coverage of WWE No Mercy, starting at 7pm ET.

@sashabankswwe is looking forward to becoming a 5-TIME #Raw #WomensChampion tomorrow night at #WWENoMercy! #WWEFresno cc: @bookertfivex A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 23, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

