- The 2017 WWE No Mercy Kickoff pre-show opens with Renee Young welcoming us to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. She's joined by David Otunga, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. They plug tonight's loaded card and send us back to Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge. She will be joined by RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss later tonight. Fans can submit their questions with the #AskAlexa hashtag. We go to a backstage video of Braun Strowman with words for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Braun says Lesnar won't be able to stand up when he's through with him. Braun is going to destroy Lesnar and then stand on his carcass with the title. Braun says The Beast will fall tonight for The Monster Among Men. We go back to the panel as they talk tonight's card, Hell In a Cell, TLC and the WWE Network.

- Renee leads us to a video package for the John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match. We come back and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has replaced Otunga on the panel. Angle says he is proud of tonight's card and says it feels like WrestleMania because of the WrestleMania caliber matches - Cena vs. Reigns and the WWE Universal Title match. Angle mentions that the winner of Cena vs. Reigns will be the man. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz interrupts the discussion and says they should be talking about him because when he steps into the ring, it's always a WrestleMania worthy moment. Angle wishes Miz good luck in the match against Jason Jordan tonight. Miz says Angle wasn't there for Jordan's first words or other firsts but he will be there tonight to console Jordan when he's crying & embarrassed after the match. Lawler, recalling his past with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, tries to warn Miz to be careful what he says about someone's parents but Miz just brags about how he's the greatest. Miz drops the mic and leaves. Renee thanks Angle for joining the panel and sends us to another break.

- We see fans filing into the Staples Center as Renee brings up Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt. Balor is live from backstage as we go to split screen. Renee asks how Balor feels going into this match as himself, not The Demon. Balor says he created The Demon and it doesn't control him, he controls it. Balor admits anyone who faces Wyatt should be hesitant but he's proved time and time again that he's an extraordinary man who can do extraordinary things, and he's going to do that one more time tonight at No Mercy against Wyatt. We go back to the panel for talk on the match. Otunga picks Balor to win while Lawler predicts Wyatt will win. Roberts agrees with Otunga. Renee shows us recent happenings between Sheamus & Cesaro and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose. Otunga believes we will see a title change but Lawler and Roberts disagree. Renee plugs tonight's WWE Cruiserweight Title match and sends us backstage to Mike Rome. He's with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Neville knocks Enzo Amore and says he's a lot of things but he's certainly not an athlete, and here on WWE 205 Live we believe in athletics. Neville goes on about disfiguring Enzo tonight and says now that's entertainment, mate. We go back to the panel for discussion on the match. Lawler says that promo told him that Neville will get the job done tonight. All three agree that Neville will retain tonight. We see Charly and Alexa backstage preparing. Back to a break.

- We get a promo that confirms Asuka's RAW brand debut for the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view. We go to Charly Caruso and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in the Social Media Lounge. Bliss says Asuka's arrival will be good for the division and they have never faced each other. Bliss says she's excited to prove she's the best of the division tonight in the Fatal 5 Way, then takes a few fan questions, including a marriage proposal from a fan that she shuts down. We go back to the panel for discussion on tonight's women's match. Lawler predicts Nia Jax to take the title but Sam and Otunga pick Bliss to retain The panel runs down tonight's card next. We go to the announcers for tonight's Kickoff match.

Apollo Crews vs. Elias

Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T are on commentary now. JoJo introduces Elias, who is in the ring with a spotlight and his guitar. Elias sings a song knocking LA and the people until the music interrupts and out comes Apollo Crews with Titus O'Neil.

Back and forth with light action to start. Elias with a headlock. Crews tries to turn it around but Elias takes him down with a headlock. Crews with a leg scissors before taking Elias down with a headlock of his own. They trade holds on the mat until Crews hits a pair of deep arm drags into an armbar. Crews gets up and nails a dropkick after some rope running. Titus cheers Crews on.

Elias ends up taking Crews' legs out and sending him to the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias has taken control. Elias drops Crews with clothesline and takes him back to the mat. Crews fights back but Elias nails a mule kick out of the corner. Elias with a 2 count. Elias continues to dominate until Crews hits a suplex. Titus tries to rally for Crews. Crews gets up and hits a clothesline and a big boot to the face. Crews with more offense and a splash in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count.

Crews scoops Elias on his shoulders but Elias fights out. Crews stuns Elias with an enziguri and Elias rolls to the floor for a breather. Titus talks trash to Elias. Crews brings Elias back into the ring and goes to the top but has to roll through as Elias moves. Elias nails Crews into the corner and hits the Drift Away for the win.

Winner: Elias

- After the match, Elias stands tall as his music plays. Elias attacks Crews and stomps on him but Titus hits the ring. Elias retreats to the floor and laughs at Titus, raising his hand in victory. Titus checks on Crews as Elias makes his exit.

- Back to the panel for more plugs on tonight's pay-per-view and the WWE Network. Renee says we have a sold out crowd for tonight as we see more fans finding their seats. We get a video package on tonight's WWE Universal Title match. Rome is backstage outside of Brock Lesnar's locker room. Paul Heyman pops out and gives Braun Strowman props as being better and badder than any of Lesnar's other opponents. Heyman goes on and says we will see if Lesnar can be The Beast Among The Monster tonight. We go back to the panel for discussion on tonight's main event. Lawler and Roberts predict Lesnar will retain but Otunga believes we will see a new champion. Renee wraps the pre-show.

- The 2017 WWE No Mercy pay-per-view kicks off with a video package. Tonight there will be no mistakes, no holding back and no mercy.

- We're live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles with a sold out crowd. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Jason Jordan vs. The Miz

We go right to the ring as JoJo introduces WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. He's with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. We see footage from the Six Pack Challenge on Monday's RAW that determined Miz's opponent for this match. #1 contender Jason Jordan is out next.

They show some of the international announce teams at ringside as Jordan makes his way to the ring. Graves talks about how Miz dedicated this match to his unborn child earlier today. No formal ring introductions. The bell rings and they go at it. Jordan with a quick pin attempt. Jordan with a fireman's carry takedown for another quick pin attempt. They tangle with Miz on the mat until Jordan powers Miz up for a vertical suplex for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Jordan with a Northern Lights Suplex for another 2 count.

Miz goes to the floor for a breather but Jordan follows and brings it back in. Axel and Dallas surround Jordan and distract him. Jordan re-enters the ring but Miz kicks him and sends him to the floor. Axel and Dallas laugh at him. Miz rams Jordan into the barrier and then the apron. Miz brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Miz with knees to the back now. Miz keeps Jordan grounded as some fans chant for the son of Kurt Angle. Miz cuts Jordan off and drops him with a DDT for a 2 count. Miz keeps Jordan grounded as a "who's your daddy?" chant starts. Miz ends up knocking Jordan to the floor.

Jordan turns it around on the floor as the referee counts. Jordan rolls Miz into the ring and goes to the top rope. Jordan with a big clothesline for a close 2 count. Miz comes back and drops Jordan, taking his time before keeping up the attack. Miz with the "yes!" kicks while Jordan is on his knees. Jordan catches the last kick and throws Miz across the ring to some boos. Jordan is also down. Jordan gets up first and unloads for a close 2 count. They tangle and Jordan blocks a Skull Crushing Finale. Jordan with a 2 count. Jordan hits a pair of nice suplexes and holds the second for a 2 count. Axel and Dallas bring Miz to the floor for a breather. Jordan comes through the rope and attacks them both. Jordan takes them down on the floor again, all at once. Jordan brings Miz back into the ring and catches him in a Crossface submission.

Miz reaches for the bottom rope but Jordan tightens the hold. Miz finally grabs the rope and breaks the hold. Jordan ends up going shoulder-first into the corner. A "this is awesome" chant starts up. They're both slow to get to their feet now. Jordan is up first in the corner. Miz charges for his corner clothesline but Jordan catches him with a belly-to-belly. Jordan keeps control with a spear in the corner and more offense but Dallas gets on the top rope for interference. Jordan drops him into the ring. The referee is distracted by Dallas while Jordan rolls Miz up for the 3 count. Miz kicks out, kicking Jordan into a cheap shot from Axel on the apron. Miz nails the Skull Crushing Finale for the win.

Winner: The Miz

- After the match, Miz clutches the title and recovers as we go to replays. Renee Young enters the ring for words with Jordan. He admits he's disappointed... that he just couldn't overcome the odds of The Miz and The Miztourage. Jordan says he still doesn't respect The Miz and he would like a rematch. Some fans are booing Jordan. Jordan says it's funny because when Kurt Angle comes out, the people lovingly chant "you suck" at him. But as far as The Miz is concerned, Jordan says Miz really does suck. Jordan walks off.

- Back from the break and Cole leads us to a video package on the next match, Man vs. Man.

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

We go to the ring and out first comes Bray Wyatt. Finn Balor is out next.

Wyatt attacks from behind while Balor is wrapping up his entrance. Wyatt takes Balor to the floor and sends him into the barrier, then face first into the announce table a few times. Wyatt works Balor over and talks some trash as fans boo. Wyatt returns to the ring and poses as referees check on Balor on the floor as he clutches his ribs in pain. Wyatt taunts Balor from the apron as Balor is helped up by referees. Wyatt laughs in the ring and bows to the crowd as Balor is helped to the ramp to make his exit.

Wyatt takes the mic and tells LA to look what he just did to their hero Balor. Wyatt tells Balor to run away and calls him a little coward. Wyatt says the man Balor was to face tonight is no man, he's a God. Wyatt screams for Balor to look to him. Wyatt says Balor is not a demon, not even a man... he's a coward. Wyatt drops the mic. Balor has made it to the stage now. Balor stops and takes off his jacket as fans pop. Balor heads back tot he ring but referees try to talk him out of it. Balor hits the ring and attacks Wyatt as the bell finally rings.

Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail early but it's blocked. Balor tosses Wyatt to the floor and dropkicks him through the ropes, sending Wyatt into the barrier. Balor runs and dropkicks Wyatt into the barrier. Balor brings it back in but is slow to get to the top. Wyatt rocks him with a right hand. Wyatt brings Balor to the mat with a superplex. Balor clutches his ribs again.

Wyatt goes for a pin but keeps control, taking his time working Balor over. Wyatt taunts some more and keeps up the attack on the apron. Balor tries to fight back but Wyatt brings him down on the apron. Wyatt with some offense on the floor before bringing it back in. Wyatt keeps Balor grounded now. Balor tries to fight back again. Balor with boots to the face in the corner. Balor keeps the offense going until Wyatt shuts him down. Balor clutches his ribs again and fights back with a shot to the chest in the corner. Balor counters but Wyatt kicks him. Wyatt tosses Balor back to the floor. Balor pulls Wyatt down in between the apron cover and the ring. Balor unloads on Wyatt while he's trapped now. Balor plays to the crowd on the apron and gets a pop. Balor with a big shot to the face to drop Wyatt on the floor.

Balor slams Wyatt's face into the announce table a few times. Balor brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Wyatt turns upside down and taunts Balor, causing Balor to freeze on the top rope in shock. Balor rolls through coming off the top but comes right back with a Slingblade. Wyatt rocks Balor and slams him with the Uranage. Wyatt with the running senton for a close 2 count. Balor ends up hitting the overhead kick but Wyatt grabs him for Sister Abigail. Balor counters and drops Wyatt, then hits the double stomp. Wyatt kicks out at 2.

Balor with a running dropkick in the corner while Wyatt is down. Balor goes to the top but Wyatt cuts him off and climbs up. Balor fights back and sends Wyatt to the mat. Balor nails Coup de Grace to the back of the neck as Wyatt is getting up. Wyatt still kicks out at 2. Balor is slow to get up but he picks Wyatt up but Wyatt counters. Balor avoids the counter and bounces off the ropes but Wyatt floors him with a big right hand for a 2 count. Wyatt launches Balor across the ring with a suplex and changes the expression on his face to pissed off. Wyatt launches Balor again.

Wyatt goes to the second rope but wastes time. Balor jumps up and kicks Wyatt in the head. Balor climbs up but Wyatt shoves him to the mat. Balor charges with a dropkick into the corner. Balor waits for Wyatt to get up and hits another dropkick into the corner. Balor goes back to the top and hits Coup de Grace for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

- After the match, Balor recovers as we go to replays. Balor stands tall and hits the corner to pose as his music plays.

- We get a new promo for Asuka's red brand debut at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view.

- Charly Caruso is backstage with The Bar, asking if they have made any adjustments since SummerSlam. Sheamus talks about how they are alpha-males and that they don't adjust to the world, the world adjusts to them. Cesaro says Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are the kind of guys that need adjustments. Sheamus says they will fall to pieces tonight and turn on each other once the match starts getting tough. Cesaro says Rollins and Ambrose are facing a real tag team tonight. They don't just set the bar, they are The Bar.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

We go to the ring and out come the RAW Tag Team Champions - Seth Rollins first, then Dean Ambrose. Sheamus and Cesaro are out next as we see some of the other international announce teams in the arena tonight.

