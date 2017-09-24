- Above is the No Mercy Kickoff, which will begin at 7pm ET and feature Elias taking on Apollo Crews.

- Mike Rome caught up with The Miz as he entered the arena before his Intercontinental Championship match against Jason Jordan at tonight's No Mercy PPV. Rome wondered how The Miz was feeling after this match was made only last week.

"Champions overcome adversity. And I'm a champion," The Miz said. "The greatest Intercontinental Champion of all-time. So, if they want to come to Staples Center, in my backyard, [my] hometown, and put a little 'adversity' on me? I'll show them exactly why I'm the great Intercontinental Champion of all-time."

- Enzo Amore posted a video on his Instagram about his upcoming title match against WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville. He talked about opportunities, and how the wrestling business is about providing for the people he loves, so if people don't think he's taking things seriously, they don't know him. He then quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., "If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward." Enzo joined 205 Live in late August.

