- Above is a preview of the Hulk Hogan interview that will air on OBJECTified on FOX News tonight. An encore of the episode will air on FOX News after No Mercy at 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook and wrote the following on Braun Strowman as The Monster prepares to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar tonight:

THE MONSTER AMONG MEN Somewhere in Austria, I imagine the ancestors of Dr Victor Frankenstein gathered around a TV set, watching "Raw", saying "Now that's how you build a monster!" While much of the credit belongs to WWE for the slow and steady escalation of the character, Strohman himself has been nothing short of remarkable during his run. In my mind, he has already established himself as one of the most impressive monster heels in WWE history, and the future looks bright for this incredible physical specimen with an appetite for learning. What are your thoughts on Braun's match tonight with Brock Lesnar at #NoMercy? I'm guessing things are going to get physical.

