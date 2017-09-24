With less than an hour to go, the smart money odds have still not been posted for tonight's WWE No Mercy pay-per-view. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following with the most updated odds:

Smart money odds have definitely not emerged for No Mercy and the current lines aren't as wide as they would usually be that this point. For example, Brock Lesnar was heavily favored yesterday at -1530 but his chances have dropped to a mere -350. Roman Reigns was previously favored at -445, however this has shortened -245.

There have been some flips however, with the Miz now favored to successfully retain the IC title against yesterday's favorite, Jason Jordan. Nia Jax is also now slightly favored to win the Raw Women's Championship. Alexa Bliss was originally favored to retain. Emma's chances have increased, while Bayley is now graded as least likely to win.

Odds for the preshow match has been added as well, with Elias favored at -260 to defeat Apollo Crews.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar(c) -350 vs Braun Strowman +250

WWE RAW Women's Championship – Fatal Fiveway

Alexa Bliss(c) +145 vs Nia Jax -120 vs Emma +900 vs Sasha Banks +1500 vs Bayley +2100

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz(c) -230 vs Jason Jordan +170

WWE Raw Tag Team Championships

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins -420 vs Sheamus & Cesaro +300

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville(c) -115 vs Enzo Amore +125

Roman Reigns -245 vs John Cena +175

Finn Balor -190 vs Bray Wyatt +150

Preshow Match

Apollo Crews +180 vs Elias -260

