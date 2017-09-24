Apollo Crews vs. Elias

Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T are on commentary now. JoJo introduces Elias, who is in the ring with a spotlight and his guitar. Elias sings a song knocking LA and the people until the music interrupts and out comes Apollo Crews with Titus O'Neil.

Back and forth with light action to start. Elias with a headlock. Crews tries to turn it around but Elias takes him down with a headlock. Crews with a leg scissors before taking Elias down with a headlock of his own. They trade holds on the mat until Crews hits a pair of deep arm drags into an armbar. Crews gets up and nails a dropkick after some rope running. Titus cheers Crews on.

Elias ends up taking Crews' legs out and sending him to the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias has taken control. Elias drops Crews with clothesline and takes him back to the mat. Crews fights back but Elias nails a mule kick out of the corner. Elias with a 2 count. Elias continues to dominate until Crews hits a suplex. Titus tries to rally for Crews. Crews gets up and hits a clothesline and a big boot to the face. Crews with more offense and a splash in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count.

Crews scoops Elias on his shoulders but Elias fights out. Crews stuns Elias with an enziguri and Elias rolls to the floor for a breather. Titus talks trash to Elias. Crews brings Elias back into the ring and goes to the top but has to roll through as Elias moves. Elias nails Crews into the corner and hits the Drift Away for the win.

Winner: Elias

After the match, Elias stands tall as his music plays. Elias attacks Crews and stomps on him but Titus hits the ring. Elias retreats to the floor and laughs at Titus, raising his hand in victory. Titus checks on Crews as Elias makes his exit.

