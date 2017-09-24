WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Jason Jordan vs. The Miz

We go right to the ring as JoJo introduces WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. He's with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. We see footage from the Six Pack Challenge on Monday's RAW that determined Miz's opponent for this match. #1 contender Jason Jordan is out next.

They show some of the international announce teams at ringside as Jordan makes his way to the ring. Graves talks about how Miz dedicated this match to his unborn child earlier today. No formal ring introductions. The bell rings and they go at it. Jordan with a quick pin attempt. Jordan with a fireman's carry takedown for another quick pin attempt. They tangle with Miz on the mat until Jordan powers Miz up for a vertical suplex for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Jordan with a Northern Lights Suplex for another 2 count.

Miz goes to the floor for a breather but Jordan follows and brings it back in. Axel and Dallas surround Jordan and distract him. Jordan re-enters the ring but Miz kicks him and sends him to the floor. Axel and Dallas laugh at him. Miz rams Jordan into the barrier and then the apron. Miz brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Miz with knees to the back now. Miz keeps Jordan grounded as some fans chant for the son of Kurt Angle. Miz cuts Jordan off and drops him with a DDT for a 2 count. Miz keeps Jordan grounded as a "who's your daddy?" chant starts. Miz ends up knocking Jordan to the floor.

Jordan turns it around on the floor as the referee counts. Jordan rolls Miz into the ring and goes to the top rope. Jordan with a big clothesline for a close 2 count. Miz comes back and drops Jordan, taking his time before keeping up the attack. Miz with the "yes!" kicks while Jordan is on his knees. Jordan catches the last kick and throws Miz across the ring to some boos. Jordan is also down. Jordan gets up first and unloads for a close 2 count. They tangle and Jordan blocks a Skull Crushing Finale. Jordan with a 2 count. Jordan hits a pair of nice suplexes and holds the second for a 2 count. Axel and Dallas bring Miz to the floor for a breather. Jordan comes through the rope and attacks them both. Jordan takes them down on the floor again, all at once. Jordan brings Miz back into the ring and catches him in a Crossface submission.

Miz reaches for the bottom rope but Jordan tightens the hold. Miz finally grabs the rope and breaks the hold. Jordan ends up going shoulder-first into the corner. A "this is awesome" chant starts up. They're both slow to get to their feet now. Jordan is up first in the corner. Miz charges for his corner clothesline but Jordan catches him with a belly-to-belly. Jordan keeps control with a spear in the corner and more offense but Dallas gets on the top rope for interference. Jordan drops him into the ring. The referee is distracted by Dallas while Jordan rolls Miz up for the 3 count. Miz kicks out, kicking Jordan into a cheap shot from Axel on the apron. Miz nails the Skull Crushing Finale for the win.

Winner: The Miz

After the match, Miz clutches the title and recovers as we go to replays. Renee Young enters the ring for words with Jordan. He admits he's disappointed... that he just couldn't overcome the odds of The Miz and The Miztourage. Jordan says he still doesn't respect The Miz and he would like a rematch. Some fans are booing Jordan. Jordan says it's funny because when Kurt Angle comes out, the people lovingly chant "you suck" at him. But as far as The Miz is concerned, Jordan says Miz really does suck. Jordan walks off.

This is from our live coverage of WWE No Mercy. To access our full WWE No Mercy coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.