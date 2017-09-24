Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

We go to the ring and out first comes Bray Wyatt. Finn Balor is out next.

Wyatt attacks from behind while Balor is wrapping up his entrance. Wyatt takes Balor to the floor and sends him into the barrier, then face first into the announce table a few times. Wyatt works Balor over and talks some trash as fans boo. Wyatt returns to the ring and poses as referees check on Balor on the floor as he clutches his ribs in pain. Wyatt taunts Balor from the apron as Balor is helped up by referees. Wyatt laughs in the ring and bows to the crowd as Balor is helped to the ramp to make his exit.

Wyatt takes the mic and tells LA to look what he just did to their hero Balor. Wyatt tells Balor to run away and calls him a little coward. Wyatt says the man Balor was to face tonight is no man, he's a God. Wyatt screams for Balor to look to him. Wyatt says Balor is not a demon, not even a man... he's a coward. Wyatt drops the mic. Balor has made it to the stage now. Balor stops and takes off his jacket as fans pop. Balor heads back tot he ring but referees try to talk him out of it. Balor hits the ring and attacks Wyatt as the bell finally rings.

Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail early but it's blocked. Balor tosses Wyatt to the floor and dropkicks him through the ropes, sending Wyatt into the barrier. Balor runs and dropkicks Wyatt into the barrier. Balor brings it back in but is slow to get to the top. Wyatt rocks him with a right hand. Wyatt brings Balor to the mat with a superplex. Balor clutches his ribs again.

Wyatt goes for a pin but keeps control, taking his time working Balor over. Wyatt taunts some more and keeps up the attack on the apron. Balor tries to fight back but Wyatt brings him down on the apron. Wyatt with some offense on the floor before bringing it back in. Wyatt keeps Balor grounded now. Balor tries to fight back again. Balor with boots to the face in the corner. Balor keeps the offense going until Wyatt shuts him down. Balor clutches his ribs again and fights back with a shot to the chest in the corner. Balor counters but Wyatt kicks him. Wyatt tosses Balor back to the floor. Balor pulls Wyatt down in between the apron cover and the ring. Balor unloads on Wyatt while he's trapped now. Balor plays to the crowd on the apron and gets a pop. Balor with a big shot to the face to drop Wyatt on the floor.

Balor slams Wyatt's face into the announce table a few times. Balor brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Wyatt turns upside down and taunts Balor, causing Balor to freeze on the top rope in shock. Balor rolls through coming off the top but comes right back with a Slingblade. Wyatt rocks Balor and slams him with the Uranage. Wyatt with the running senton for a close 2 count. Balor ends up hitting the overhead kick but Wyatt grabs him for Sister Abigail. Balor counters and drops Wyatt, then hits the double stomp. Wyatt kicks out at 2.

Balor with a running dropkick in the corner while Wyatt is down. Balor goes to the top but Wyatt cuts him off and climbs up. Balor fights back and sends Wyatt to the mat. Balor nails Coup de Grace to the back of the neck as Wyatt is getting up. Wyatt still kicks out at 2. Balor is slow to get up but he picks Wyatt up but Wyatt counters. Balor avoids the counter and bounces off the ropes but Wyatt floors him with a big right hand for a 2 count. Wyatt launches Balor across the ring with a suplex and changes the expression on his face to pissed off. Wyatt launches Balor again.

Wyatt goes to the second rope but wastes time. Balor jumps up and kicks Wyatt in the head. Balor climbs up but Wyatt shoves him to the mat. Balor charges with a dropkick into the corner. Balor waits for Wyatt to get up and hits another dropkick into the corner. Balor goes back to the top and hits Coup de Grace for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

After the match, Balor recovers as we go to replays. Balor stands tall and hits the corner to pose as his music plays.

