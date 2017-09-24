RAW Tag Team Title Match: Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

We go to the ring and out come the RAW Tag Team Champions - Seth Rollins first, then Dean Ambrose. Sheamus and Cesaro are out next as we see some of the other international announce teams in the arena tonight.

Sheamus and Ambrose at it to start as Cesaro provides a distraction when the bell rings. Sheamus ends up on the floor early on but he tosses Rollins into the barrier. Ambrose follows and takes Sheamus down. The Bar turns it around and Sheamus brings Ambrose back into the ring. Cesaro tags in as Ambrose gets sent back to the floor. Cesaro sends Ambrose into the barrier. Cesaro then swings Ambrose into the edge of the ring and the steel steps. The referee has words for Cesaro. Cesaro brings Ambrose back into the ring and covers for a 2 count.

Ambrose gets sent to the corner as Sheamus comes back in. Sheamus distracts the referee while Cesaro gets in some cheap shots. Cesaro comes back in and keeps up the attack on Ambrose, upsetting the referee again. The referee checks on Ambrose to see if he wants to continue the match. Ambrose does. Cesaro immediately nails a big boot to the face for a 2 count. Sheamus tags back in for a quick double team and some showing off. Sheamus with a kick to the chest while Ambrose is down. Sheamus with more offense before dropping Ambrose for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps Ambrose grounded for a minute before Ambrose fights up. Sheamus takes him back to the corner and tags Cesaro for a quick double team. Cesaro with a 2 count after a headbutt. Cesaro with an armbar now.

Ambrose blocks a Neutralizer from Cesaro and finally makes the tag to Rollins. Rollins unloads on both opponents and nails a Blockbuster on Cesaro. Rollins jumps out and drops Sheamus on the floor. Rollins with a Slingblade and a big kick to the face to Cesaro. Rollins covers for a 2 count. Cesaro with a back elbow. Rollins kicks him. They bump heads, causing the referee to check on Cesaro. Sheamus with a cheap shot on Rollins. Sheamus tags back in and unloads on Rollins. Sheamus with three straight Irish Curse backbreakers for a 2 count. We see a replay showing how Cesaro lost a few front teeth earlier when Ambrose launched him into the corner, hitting the ring post. Sheamus keeps Rollins grounded now. Cesaro knocks Ambrose off the apron but turns around to a back drop. Sheamus tags in and thrusts Rollins into the corner. Sheamus ends up covering for a close 2 count and arguing with the referee.

Rollins finally is able to fight back on Sheamus. Sheamus grabs him but Rollins slides out. Sheamus ends up running shoulder first into the ring post. Cesaro and Rollins go at it now. Cesaro gets dumped over the top to the floor. Ambrose finally gets the hot tag and unloads on Sheamus. Ambrose with stomps in the corner. Cesaro comes over but gets sent back to the floor. Ambrose runs the ropes and nails a dive, sending Sheamus into the barrier. Ambrose brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Cesaro comes over but gets knocked back. Sheamus climbs up for a super White Noise but Ambrose fights it and sends him to the mat. Ambrose nails the big elbow drop but Cesaro breaks the pin.

Thee referee orders Cesaro out of the ring after cheap shots. Cesaro tags in for a double team power move but Rollins comes in. They take him out. Cesaro with the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring on Ambrose now. Cesaro turns that into the Crossface. Ambrose finally gets the bottom rope. Sheamus tags back in for the double Irish Cross, nailing it for a 2 count. Rollins ran in to break the pin but Cesaro stopped him. Cesaro tags in. He and Ambrose trade shots in the middle of the ring. Ambrose nails a big clothesline and looks for a tag but Rollins is not on the apron. Sheamus tags in and grabs Ambrose. Cesaro has Rollins in the corner. Sheamus drops Ambrose with White Noise. Cesaro follows up by powerbombing Rollins onto Ambrose from the top. Cesaro covers for the pin but Ambrose still kicks out at 2. Everyone is shocked.

Cesaro with a double stomp to the spine on Rollins while on the apron. Sheamus tags in but misses a Brogue Kick as Ambrose collapses on his back. Ambrose suckers Sheamus in for a roll-up for a 2 count. Sheamus goes for a Brogue Kick but accidentally hits Cesaro with it. Rollins ends up hitting a knee to the face on Sheamus, sending him into a Dirty Deeds from Ambrose for the pin.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

After the match, the champs recover as we go to replays while their music hits. Ambrose and Rollins stand tall in the ring with their titles before hitting the corners. Sheamus and Cesaro stumble up the ramp and to the back.

