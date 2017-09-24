Fatal 5 Way for the RAW Women's Title: Emma vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and out comes Bayley first. Emma is out next, followed by Nia Jax and then Sasha Banks. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is out last. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

The bell rings and they go at it. Nia ends up splashing Bliss on accident in the corner, sending her to the floor. Emma, Bayley and Sasha triple team Nia to dropkick her out of the ring. Sasha and Bayley team up to send Emma to the floor so they can go at it with each other.

They barely get going as Nia pulls Sasha out of the ring and launches her into the barrier. Bayley goes at it with Nia in the ring but Nia shrugs her off and headbutts the injured shoulder. Emma comes in and attacks Nia but Nia catches her and plants her into the mat. Bliss comes in and argues with Nia. Bliss goes for a DDT but Nia catches her and drops her. Nia yells at Bliss about hitting her and launches her across the ring. Nia splashes Bliss in one corner and Emma in the other. Bliss kicks Nia and knocks her down to one knee. Bliss yells in Nia's face that she's nothing without Bliss. Nia catches Bliss and puts her on her shoulders, using her to knock Sasha off the top. Nia grabs Sasha and Bliss on her shoulders at the same time for a double Samoan Drop. Nia covers for a pin but Bayley breaks it up.

Bayley attacks but Nia manhandles her. Bayley counters that and applies a guillotine submission. Nia tries to dump Bayley over the top but she hangs on and uses the ropes. Nia ends up getting triple teamed tot he floor. Emma suplexes Banks but Bliss tries to steal the pin. Emma stops it. Emma and Bliss have words in the middle of the ring. Emma gets slapped. Emma unloads and drops Bliss for a close 2 count. Emma with shots to Sasha in the corner now. Nia comes back to the apron and hits Emma. Nia tries to suplex Emma to the floor but Emma fights her. Emma slides under her legs and tries to powerbomb Nia from the apron to the floor. Bayley and Sasha assist to drive Nia to the floor. She lands hard on the back of her neck.

Emma ends up getting a close 2 count on Bliss in the ring now. Bliss comes right back with a pin of her own. Bliss wit some trash talking to Emma. Bayley catches Bliss and launches her into the corner. Emma with a butterfly suplex to Bayley. Emma with the low splash on Bayley in the corner for a 2 count. Emma and Sasha go at it now. Sasha with a bulldog. Sasha with knees to Emma for a 2 count as Bliss breaks it up. Bliss and Banks go at it now. Bans with the Backstabber into the Banks Statement.

Bayley breaks the hold and saves Bliss. Bayley with a 2 count on Bliss. Bayley hits the Bayley-to-Belly on Bliss for a 2 count as Banks breaks it up. Bayley stops Sasha's pin on Bliss next. Nia comes back in and she's not happy. She drops Banks and hits the big leg drop for a 2 count as the pin is broken by others. Nia ends up hitting the ring post shoulder first as Bliss side steps. Bayley gets launched into Emma, knocking her off the apron. Bliss takes advantage and drops Bayley with a DDT for the pin.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

After the match, Bliss takes her title as we get replays and the others recover. We come back to Bliss on the stage for a post-match interview. She says there are a lot of stars in Hollywood and in WWE but there's only one true champion, the true goddess Alexa Bliss. Bliss walks to the back.

This is from our live coverage of WWE No Mercy. To access our full WWE No Mercy coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.