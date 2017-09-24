John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

We go to the ring and out first comes John Cena to a mixed reaction. Cena takes in the various reactions from the crowd until the music finally hits and out comes Roman Reigns.

The bell rings and they lock up. Reigns with a headlock first. They hit the ropes and Reigns drops Cena with a shoulder but Cena gets right back up. Cena smiles and plays to the crowd as Reigns shakes his head. Cena toys with the crowd and acts like he's going to leave the ring. He hops off the apron and walks up the ramp, saying he's just listening to the fans. Reigns comes after Cena and drops him at the top of the ramp with a right hand. Reigns says he came to fight as Cena rolls down the ramp. They enter the ring and Reigns drops Cena with another right hand, and another.

Cena tries to fight back but Reigns slams him to the mat for the first pin attempt of the match, a 2 count. Cena ends up on the floor and Reigns follows. Reigns whips Cena but he counters and sends Reigns into the steel steps. Reigns ends up sending Cena into the steel steps as well. Reigns with a Drive By as some fans boo. Reigns takes his time but rolls Cena back into the middle of the ring for a pin attempt. Reigns drops Cena with more right hands. Cena comes back with a right of his own but Reigns delivers another kick and keeps control for another pin attempt. Reigns keeps Cena grounded now.

Cena powers up and delivers a shoulder tackle. He goes for another but Reigns blocks and drops him. Cena manages to make another comeback attempt with shoulder tackles now. Cena goes for the Five Knuckle Shuffle, after fans did the taunt with him, but Reigns jumps up and delivers a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Reigns unloads in the corner and goes for a clothesline but Cena ducks and slams Reigns to the mat. Cena hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle in a hurry this time. Cena scoops Reigns on his shoulder but Reigns escapes and drops Cena with a big boot. Reigns waits in the corner for Cena to get up. Cena counters the Superman Punch and gets Reigns locked in the STF.

Cena pulls Reigns back into the middle of the ring and tightens the hold. Reigns overpowers Cena and lifts him for a big sit-down powerbomb. Cena kicks out at 2. They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring. Reigns comes off the ropes but Cena catches him in mid-air. Cena puts Reigns on his shoulders and hits the Attitude Adjustment but Reigns kicks out just in time.

Reigns waits for Cena to get up after another close pin attempt. Reigns nails the Superman Punch but Cena kicks out at 2. Reigns gets up and stares out at the crowd but gets mostly boos in return. Reigns goes for the spear but Cena side-steps and Reigns nails the ring post with his shoulder. Cena stands on the bottom rope and goes to suplex Reigns from the apron into the ring. They end up on the second rope as Cena goes for a Super Attitude Adjustment. Cena nails the Super AA and covers for the pin but Reigns kicks out just in time again. Cena argues with the referee about the call.

Cena gets up first and goes to the floor to take apart the Spanish and German announce tables. Cena places Reigns on top of one table and stands up on it with him. Cena goes for an AA through the other table but Reigns slides off his shoulders. Reigns spears Cena from one announce table through the other. They're both down now.

Reigns brings it back into the ring but Cena kicks out at 2. Reigns waits as Cena gets up. Cena blocks the attack and nails two Attitude Adjustments in a row. Reigns still kicks out at 2 and no one can believe it, including Cena. Cena stares at Reigns crawling and looks unsure about what to do next. They get up and Cena walks over to Reigns but Reigns nails a Superman punch out of nowhere. Reigns follows right up with a spear for the pin.

Winner: Roman Reigns

After the match, Reigns sits up and recovers while his music plays. Cena is still down on his back as we go to replays. The referee raises Reigns' arm as many fans boo him. Cena is up now. He walks over to Reigns and raises his arm to more boos. Reigns' music starts playing again as Reigns and Cena nod in a show of respect to each other. Reigns exits the ring first while Cena takes a seat in the corner as we go to more replays. Reigns takes his time walking to the back. The music stops and Cena is still sitting in the corner. Some fans boo and some applaud as Cena sits up on his knees in the middle of the ring. Cena takes it all in and exits the ring as a "thank you Cena" chant starts up. Cena speaks to a young fan at ringside and gives him a wristband. Cena stops at the foot of the ramp and looks back at the ring with a smirk on his face. Cena's music hits as he marches up the ramp to the stage. He stops and looks back at the crowd, walking back to the ramp to salute everyone. Cena turns to leave but stops again. He raises his arms in the air for a pop from some. Cena finally heads to the back.

