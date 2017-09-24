WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Enzo Amore vs. Neville

We go to the ring as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves are on commentary now. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is out first. Enzo Amore is out next with a mic. Enzo talks about how ugly Neville is and about how he will take the title from him tonight. He ends it with the "SAWFT" line before entering the ring.

Neville gets physical first after backing Enzo into the ropes. Neville slams Enzo on his front side and goes to work, then working on the arm. Neville ends up nailing a big kick to take out Enzo's legs and send him to the floor. The referee counts but Enzo makes it back at the 5 count. Neville approaches but Enzo drops him over the top rope. Enzo fights in but Neville catches a kick in the corner. Enzo counters and drops Neville. Enzo goes for the DDT but of the corner but Neville catches him and sends him into the turnbuckle.

Neville stomps away on Enzo in the corner now. Neville charges with a kick in the corner and dumps Enzo out to the floor under the bottom rope. Enzo follows and sends Enzo into the barrier. Enzo gasps for air as Neville returns to the ring and the referee counts. Enzo makes it back in at the 9 count.

Neville keeps control and keeps Enzo grounded now, mocking him. Enzo looks to make a comeback but Neville nails a superkick for another pin attempt. Neville toys with Enzo and takes his time. Neville drops Enzo and goes to the top for a Red Arrow. Neville stares out at the crowd and goes for a Phoenix Splash instead. Enzo moves and Neville hits the mat hard.

Enzo goes right to the top for a huge DD-G but Neville kicks out at 2. Enzo goes for a dive tot eh floor but Neville meets him at the ropes with a kick. Neville tosses Enzo over into the timekeeper's area and the referee starts counting. Enzo slowly recovers and grabs the Cruiserweight Title. Enzo raises the title and stumbles around the barrier. Enzo runs into the ring with the title. Neville had chased him but comes back in. Enzo raises the title and the referee warns him not to use it. The referee takes the title and places it outside of the ring but Enzo nails Neville with a low blow kick while the referee isn't looking. Enzo covers for the pin and the title.

Winner and New WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Enzo Amore

After the match, Enzo celebrates with the title as we get replays. An upset Neville recovers as Enzo makes his exit.

