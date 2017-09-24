Enzo Amore defeated Neville to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at tonight's WWE No Mercy pay-per-view from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Neville controlled most of the match but Enzo caused the referee to turn his back, then hit Neville with a low blow kick for the pin.
This is Enzo's first title run since signing with WWE. Neville won the title back on August 20th at SummerSlam with a win over Akira Tozawa, who held the title for just 6 days.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:
The #KingOfTheCruiserweights @WWENeville is ready to defend his crown RIGHT NOW on the award-winning @WWENetwork! #WWENoMercy pic.twitter.com/wmBWifsDqL— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 25, 2017
Don't miss #RAW #WomensChampion @AlexaBliss_WWE and @JohnCena on #RAWTalk immediately after #WWENoMercy on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/ukqwd2l8QD— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 25, 2017
"This is TOO EASY!" Is @real1 able to get on @WWENeville's level at #WWENoMercy, LIVE NOW on @WWENetwork? pic.twitter.com/HEvDrNpftH— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 25, 2017
A swift kick connects with the jaw of @real1, but it's not enough to keep down The #CertifiedG! #WWENoMercy @WWENeville pic.twitter.com/hA7Ah75K16— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 25, 2017
The #KingOfTheCruiserweights @WWENeville seems to be TOYING with @real1... #WWENoMercy pic.twitter.com/TZ5EY54Fv8— WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2017
Take it all in...#WWENoMercy #RedArrow @WWENeville @real1 pic.twitter.com/hYXyz1qSKN— WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2017
The #RealestGuyInTheRoom is OFFICIALLY The #RealestChampionInTheRoom!!! @real1 is the NEW #CruiserweightChampion! #WWENoMercy #AndNew pic.twitter.com/ysjcreAxp3— WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.