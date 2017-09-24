- Back from a break and the announcers lead us to a video for the main event.

WWE Universal Title Match: Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

We go the ring for tonight's main event and out first comes Braun Strowman. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is out next with Paul Heyman. JoJo does formal ring introductions but Heyman interrupts her to do his own grand entrance for The Beast.

The bell rings and Lesnar goes for it but Braun shuts him down. Lesnar laughs and charges again but Braun stops the takedown and tosses him. Lesnar goes to the corner and isn't smiling now. Lesnar ducks a shot and nails the first German suplex. Braun pops right back up and nails a chokeslam. Braun hits the running powerslam for a close 2 count. Braun is dazed now as Heyman yells at ringside.

Braun with a big shot in the corner now. Braun unloads in the corner now. Brock tries for a shot at Braun but it's blocked. Braun with a headbutt. Lesnar scoops Braun out of nowhere for a F5 but it's blocked. Braun nails Lesnar from behind and sends him to the floor. Braun has a cut on his cheek now. Braun follows on the floor and ends up sending Lesnar into the ring post. They bring it back into the ring and Braun drives Brock from corner to corner.

Lesnar moves out of the corner and Braun hits hard. Lesnar takes advantage and applies the Kimura Lock but Braun fights it. The hold brings Braun down to the mat as Lesnar tightens the hold. Braun gets right back up and hits a spinebuster for a 2 count. Lesnar comes back and hits another German suplex, and another, and another. Lesnar yells out for a pop after the last suplex. Lesnar with another German suplex as Heyman cheers him on.

Lesnar with another German, the 6th in the match. Lesnar scoops Braun for the F5 but Braun slides out. Braun scoops Lesnar for the running powerslam but Braun collapses before being able to make the pin. Braun gets up and delivers another powerslam but he can't make the pin. Lesnar jumps up and nails the F5 for the pin.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

- After the match, Lesnar gets to one knee and talks with Heyman as the referee hands him the title. We go to replays. Brock stands tall with the title as his music plays. Lesnar and Heyman head to the back as No Mercy goes off the air.

