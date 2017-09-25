- Above is video of Paul Heyman talking to Mike Rome after WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar retained over Braun Strowman in the main event of last night's WWE No Mercy pay-per-view. Rome asks how close was the match to going Braun's way and Heyman says as close as he's seen throughout Lesnar's career. Heyman talks about how he respects Braun's size, strength, ability and champion. Heyman says Braun will one day be champion but he hopes it's on the SmackDown brand because he never wants to see Braun standing on the other side of the ring from him again.

Heyman says Lesnar is not once in a generation or once in a lifetime, he's once ever. Heyman says there's no one that has ever compared to Lesnar in the history of the world. He goes on with the Lesnar praise and says Lesnar can back it up. Heyman says he proved that he can back it up by taking the biggest and the most deserving Superstar to Suplex City, hitting him with a F5 and pinning him.

As noted, WWE announced last night that Asuka will make her RAW brand debut at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view from Detroit.

The Usos congratulated cousin Roman Reigns on his win over John Cena at No Mercy last night.

