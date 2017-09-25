Thanks to Alex Tzua for the following WWE NXT live event results from Sunday's show in Amherst, Massachusetts:

* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

* Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

* Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

* Roderick Strong defeated Hideo Itami

* SAnitY's Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish by count out

* Johnny Gargano defeated Raul Mendoza in the match of the night

* Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre retained over Andrade "Cien" Almas. Great match with Drew playing the role of champion well. The Undisputed Era attacked Drew after the match but The Street Profits, Lorcan and Gargano made the save, taking a beating as well

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.