Thanks to Nicholas Farej for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Las Cruces, New Mexico:

Building was probably 35% full, lots of kids in the crowd. I missed a lot of the show due to my own sick kid but my brother provided the rest of the results and his main take-away from the show is that live events are much more entertaining and worth your time than the weekly TV shows.

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over The Usos & Breezango. Great entertaining opener, Tyler Breeze and Fandango had some good comedy. The New Day hit Midnight Hour on one of The Usos to win

* Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler. Excellent match, possibly the best of the night with the US Title match. Roode caught a superkick and hit a spinebuster, then the Glorious DDT for the win

* Sin Cara, Luke Harper, Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley defeated Baron Corbin, The Colons and Erick Rowan

* Chad Gable defeated Rusev

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Kevin Owens. AJ won with a Phenomenal Forearm

* Naomi defeated Carmella

* Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis. Maria Kanellis was at ringside

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura got revenge on The Singh Brothers after the match and posed some to end the show

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.