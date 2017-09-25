- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 video looks at Superstars impersonating entrances.

- As noted, WWE has announced that Asuka will make her RAW debut at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view from Detroit. Mickie James tweeted the following in response to the announcement:

- Former ROH star Donovan Dijak made his WWE NXT debut at Saturday's live event in Largo, Florida. He lost to Aleister Black in the main event. Below are post-match comments from Dijak and a few photos:

I missed this last night. Dijak debuted at #NXTLargo v. Aleister Black.



Dunno what he's wearing... pic.twitter.com/eqhUC4JuOz — jude kilgour (@judekilgour) September 24, 2017

