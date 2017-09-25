- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 video looks at Superstars impersonating entrances.
- As noted, WWE has announced that Asuka will make her RAW debut at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view from Detroit. Mickie James tweeted the following in response to the announcement:
I'll be waiting @WWEAsuka ... this time #HardcoreCountry style ?? https://t.co/BKWVe8nQLO— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) September 25, 2017
- Former ROH star Donovan Dijak made his WWE NXT debut at Saturday's live event in Largo, Florida. He lost to Aleister Black in the main event. Below are post-match comments from Dijak and a few photos:
Thank you @WWENXT #NXTLargo, tonight was special. #FeastYourEyes pic.twitter.com/WH37au0ZLd— Donovan Dijak (@DonovanDijak) September 24, 2017
The NXT fans getting their first look at @DonovanDijak at #NXTLargo @gravenbabies pic.twitter.com/CtvNQHc6kY— Wayne Mason (@waynemason) September 24, 2017
So Donovan Dijak is here. ??#NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/9bGfaypNIU— Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) September 24, 2017
I missed this last night. Dijak debuted at #NXTLargo v. Aleister Black.— jude kilgour (@judekilgour) September 24, 2017
Dunno what he's wearing... pic.twitter.com/eqhUC4JuOz
Debut of @DonovanDijak at #NXTLargo. #FeastYourEyes #MainEvent pic.twitter.com/rNnpXx5u0Y— Shaura Thomas (@bhsqueen03) September 24, 2017
Our main event. Um. I am excite. #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/JeIRCMWPDR— Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) September 24, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.