- WWE posted this video looking at Curt Hawkins' losing streak, which broke the 116 mark at a WWE live event this weekend.

- The latest Calgary Sun column from SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya can be read at this link, discussing how the recent Hurricane Irma was a stressful time for her family. Here's part of what she wrote:

"In the days leading up Irma's arrival, there was so much to do. I felt grateful and lucky that I had a few days to prepare for this storm, but I also felt this lingering uncertainty over what was going to happen when the storm finally hit. Many questions ran through my mind: how big was the storm going to be when it arrived? Will my house flood? Will the strong wind take my roof off? Will there be tornadoes? Will my family and animals be safe? Should we evacuate? Where do we go? And if we do evacuate, will there be enough gas to get to a safe place, since everyone will be trying to leave Florida at the same time? Gas and water were supplies that were scarce but necessary, especially if there was a mandatory evacuation of our homes.

The governor of Florida declared a state of emergency for the entire region. More than seven million people fled their homes in what was one of the largest evacuations in U.S. history. The roads were gridlocked with people who were just as concerned as I was about what kind of effects this storm was going to have on us.

After days of getting supplies and doing everything in my power to "hurricane proof" my home, we just had to wait for the storm to come. I'll never forget my mom and dad coming over and helping us move more than 1,000 pounds of sandbags onto my patio to prevent flooding. I appreciated their help so much. With us working together, it really helped. My mom also took the time to make sure some stray animals in our area had shelter and food during the storm. She truly is the best.

For what it's worth, although it was an extremely stressful time for us, I realize how fortunate we were to be spared the worst of that horrible natural disaster. My family became closer during that period of uncertainty, spending a lot of time bonding while we prepared for the unknown."

- Roman Reigns tweeted the following today after his win over John Cena at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles last night:

Whether u exchange harsh words or harsh blows, u don't leave a fight w/o respect for a warrior

Respect for past, present & hopefully future. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 25, 2017

... but make no mistake. I'm still the #TopDog in this yard. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 25, 2017

