- Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Jeff Hardy's shoulder injury occurred during the 30 minute Iron Man match at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in July, so he's been working with it for over two months. It was noted that he will probably have the shoulder examined this week.

- Former WWE star Austin Aries took to Twitter to respond to Enzo Amore defeating Neville to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at No Mercy last night. Aries, who faced Neville at WrestleMania 33 this past April for the title, tweeted:

