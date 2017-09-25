The power of love is indeed strong as Maria and Mike Kanellis are expecting their first child.

Maria announced today in a post on Instagram that she is 13 weeks pregnant.

"The Power of Love is Strong.....And BABY makes 3. Mike and I are happy to announce I am 13 weeks pregnant!!" Maria wrote.

"Life is what happens when you are making other plans. This is the universe's plan for us. Last year Mike and I tried to expand our family when we had a lighter schedule and this year we thought we had put those plans on hold but apparently that is not what is meant to be and we are so happy for our new path. Mike has wanted children for a long time (he is gonna be a very good daddy) and my biological clock just recently started ticking!! Timing is everything and now is our perfect time for family."

As far as her future in WWE is concerned, she plans on returning after the baby is born.

"As far as the future... WWE is and has been my dream job and I plan on coming back with my doctor's approval after the baby is born and get's plenty of mommy time. But, until then, I will be posting my REAL updates on my social media accounts," Maria wrote.

Check out her full statement below.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.