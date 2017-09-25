As seen at WWE No Mercy last night, Cesaro lost some of his front teeth during his match where he teamed with Sheamus in a losing effort to RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

The injury occurred about five minutes into the match when Ambrose catapulted Cesaro into the corner, which caused him to hit his mouth on the ring post. Despite the injury, a bloodied Cesaro continued to wrestle for another eleven minutes. Matt Morgan noted on last night's edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast that Cesaro received a standing ovation backstage after the match.

As noted, Cesaro received three stitches to close the cut. He will also be undergoing emergency dental work.

You can check out the full episode of The Wrestling Inc. podcast in the video above or the audio player below. Morgan's comments about Cesaro are at the 18:00 mark. For a direct download of the podcast, click here. If you want to subscribe to our audio channel, you can do so through iTunes as well as our RSS feed, which you can use this to subscribe through any podcast app. If you like the show, please subscribe and rate on iTunes! Also, please give us a thumbs up and subscribe on the Wrestling Inc. Youtube channel.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.